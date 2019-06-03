Bush waives hearing in Two Rivers toddler's death

A woman charged in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy in Manitowoc County waived her rights to a preliminary hearing to hear the state's case against her.

The charges against Bianca Bush, 25, include two counts of repeated acts of physical abuse of a child causing bodily harm, chronic neglect of a child, and allowing a place of prostitution.

Court records show Bush has a court date for a settlement conference in July with a plea date in August.

Bush had demanded a preliminary hearing at her initial appearance last month.

Bush, David Heiden and the boy's mother, Rena Santiago, are accused of beating Gilbert Grant the Second for several months before he died.

Heiden said on the day of Gilbert's death, he grabbed Gilbert and shoved him into the metal futon frame.

Heiden also pleaded not guilty to charges, and he has a settlement conference scheduled next month.

Santiago is expected in court on June 17.

