Burglary of Luxemburg Pet Clinic has law enforcement examining drug addiction

We first told you on Tuesday the Luxemburg Police Department is investigating the theft of pet medications from the Luxemburg Pet Clinic.

The burglary has law enforcement in Kewaunee County taking a closer look at drug addiction.

In an update on the Luxemburg Police Department’s Facebook Wednesday, the burglary happened between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 15.

“This is definitely something that's new in this area,” said Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski.

While it’s not clear at this time exactly what the suspect plans to do with the stolen medications, Joski says it’s not out of the question that people could be consuming them.

“Above and beyond typical pharmaceutical abuse that we see. That kind of raises it up because we're dealing with a whole different schedule of narcotics that the ramifications, the effects on the human body, could be devastating.”

The Luxemburg Police Chief Chris Gulbrand declined an on camera interview, but did tell us the person responsible for stealing the drugs knew exactly what they were looking for. He also says it doesn't appear anything else from the clinic was stolen.

Police say the back door of the clinic looked as if it had been pried open and the medications were taken from locked storage.

Sheriff Joski says crimes like this force police and the public to be even more diligent about keeping any type of prescription drugs out of the hands of sellers and abusers.

“Unfortunately until we deal with the addiction, you're always going to see people trying to find some new alternative, some new way of being able to feed that addiction and that's what's truly unfortunate here,” said Sheriff Joski.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Luxemburg Police Department at 920-845-5381.



