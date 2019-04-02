Burger King tests out ‘Impossible Whopper’

A burger chain wants to win over vegetarians.

Yes, Burger King is testing out a spin on its famous Whopper.

The “Impossible Burger” is plant-based and will be tested out at 59 locations in and around St. Louis.

If all goes well, the veggie burger could be rolled out nationwide.

The chain said the burger-less burger has less calories than the original beef-based burger, it’s low in cholesterol and has zero trans fat.

No meat will cost you a dollar more than the famed Whopper.

