Bulaga returns to practice 4 days after injury

The Packers held a padded practice on Thanksgiving, and there was reason to be grateful. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga was in pads and taking part in a limited fashion despite a knee injury suffered in the loss to the 49ers last Sunday.

Bulaga was doing drills with the other starters, which is a good sign. He reportedly suffered an MCL injury in his surgically repaired right knee. MCL sprains, depending on the severity, can sometimes take a few weeks before they are healed enough to play. Bulaga was back at practice 4 days after suffering the injury.

“No it doesn't surprise me, he's a pretty tough guy so if he is able to go he will,” Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday. “It's something that we will wait and see throughout the week, but I thought he looked OK.”

Rookie safety Darnell Savage was added to the injury report as a limited participant because of a back injury.