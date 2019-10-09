Buildings in downtown Green Bay evacuated after gas leak

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- Several buildings in downtown Green Bay were evacuated late Wednesday afternoon after construction workers struck a gas line.
The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says construction crews struck a gas line while working near Breakthrough Fuels at 402 S. Washington Street.
Washington Street between Stuart and Mason remain closed as of 6:30 p.m.
The fire department worked with WPS to cap the leak.
As of 6:30 p.m. people were able to reenter the surrounding buildings.
No injuries were reported.