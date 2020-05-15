Building, vehicles damaged in Green Bay shooting

Green Bay Police say a building and vehicles were damaged after a shooting on the near west side.

At about 11 p.m., officers were called to a report of gunshots in the area of S Maple St and W Walnut St.

Officers found shell casings in an alley.

Police found damage to building and vehicles in the area.

"The incident does not appear to be random and it was believed that it was a targeted event," reads a statement from police.

Officers declined to release additional information.

If you have information, call Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867.