Building at Pagel's Ponderosa Dairy catches fire, no injuries reported

Company officials say a building holding the methane digester caught fire during the overnight hours at Pagel's Ponderosa Dairy in Kewaunee.

According to Pagel's, the incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Company officials say the digester is what turns the manure into energy and bedding.

Pagel's wrote on Facebook that due to the time of the incident, and that the building houses no animals, no one was injured.

Multiple departments responded, and Pagel's adds many employees also came out to offer help.