Building a float for the Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade

The 36th Annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade is Saturday (Nov. 23), and groups are putting the final touches on their floats.

The 2019 theme is Holiday Magic!

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. The route starts at Jefferson and Stuart and passes by the WBAY studio. The route continues west on Cherry and south on Washington.

Santa Claus and his reindeer will be waiting at the downtown YMCA for photos.

CLICK HERE for a map of the parade route.

Parade-goers can park for free in the Pine, Cherry, and Main Street ramps. Free parking is also available on city streets.

Action 2 News This Morning caught up with UW-Green Bay as they worked on their parade float. Watch the videos attached to the story.

