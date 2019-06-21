"Build Like a Girl" aims to get more women into construction jobs

Training at Miron Construction Friday was out of the ordinary, but that’s the point.

“We don’t have enough girls in construction. They’re half the population and about five percent of the workforce in construction,” said Human Resources Vice President Dave Walsh.

Miron’s “Build Like a Girl” event gives girls from seventh to tenth grade a chance to get hands on, and nail down some new opportunities. It offers several activities for the girls to do, in the hopes that it lays a foundation for a new future.

“It’s a field that needs workers, and women are an untapped resource,” said Walsh. “I think traditionally we’ve seen boys as this rough and tumble, let’s go out and work with our hands. So this is a chance for girls to see working with their hands and what it really feels like.”

Nick Besaw, an estimator with Miron, brought his own daughters to the event.

"It's important to me that my daughters be able to see the options available to them," said Nick.

"He said [to me] there's only like a couple girls in each department," said Lydia, Nick’s oldest daughter.

Lydia isn’t sure construction is the career for her, but says the event is something she would do again.

“Because of how fun it is,” said Lydia. “The building and stuff like that, going to the job site.”

“It’s kind of exciting, over the years they just see dad leave for work and come home dirty and tired, they don’t always know everything that goes into that,” said Nick. “It’s kind of important to me for them to just see some of that.”

Seeing something new and possibly building toward a new, more diverse workforce.

“The girls love doing it, the volunteers love doing it, and the crafts people enjoy sharing their craft,” said Walsh.

This was Build Like a Girl’s fourth year.