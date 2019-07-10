Bug Tacos, Deep Fried Booyah among curiosities on State Fair menu

How strong is your digestive system? It would certainly be put to the test by some of the outrageous foods at the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair.

The State Fair has long been celebrated for its cream puffs and traditional deep-fried goodies. This year the fair is really stepping up its menu game.

Let's discuss Bug Tacos. They're made with crickets and worms.

Another insect option is the Grasshopper Slushie on a Stick. It's a frozen fruit pop with grasshoppers. Yep, real grasshoppers.

Deep Fried Booyah! That's right. The fair has put Booyah ingredients in an empanada and fried it. Broth is served on the side.

There's one option that will likely stir up a debate about what is and isn't a sandwich. The Boss Hog Sandwich is a grilled brat on a hoagie bun with American Cheese and fried egg on top. Is a bratwurst a sandwich? I guess it doesn't matter if it is delicious.

If you want a little spice in your life, you can try the Buffalo Cheese Curd and Chicken Taco. It's topped with blue cheese.

The Wisconsin State Fair says it has 66 new food and beverage options for this year's big event.

The fair is Thursday, Aug. 1 - Sunday, Aug. 11 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

