Bucks sign Giannis' brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Keeping it in the family, the Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Of course the last name is familiar. He's the older brother of Bucks forward and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Thanasis is a young player with great experience at the top level overseas," Bucks general manager Jon Horst wrote in a statement released Tuesday night. "He brings toughness, athleticism, character and a high IQ. We are thrilled to have him join the Bucks."

Thanasis is a 26-year-old, 6'7" forward. He played with Panathinaikos in the Greek Basket League for the past two seasons, leading the team to league titles both of those years.

Last season he averaged 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 55 games, starting in 13 of them, according to the Bucks.

The year before that, he was named the Greek Basketball League's Most Spectacular Player.

He played with the Delaware 87ers in the G League in 2013 -- his first season in the United States. The next year, he was drafted by the New York Knicks and played 91 games for their G League team, the Westchester Knicks, and two games for the parent team in the 2015 season.

The Bucks say during his three years in G League action, Thanasis played in 141 games and averaged 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals. He was selected to the G League All-Defensive Team two times.

