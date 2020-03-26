"Bubbles of Joy" brighten Little Chute

During this pandemic, some local businesses are using their expertise to lift the spirits in their community.

Photo Source: Pixabay / MGN

Party & Print and Festive Balloons decorated downtown Little Chute with more than 300 balloons Thursday.

It's part of a worldwide effort, "One Million Bubbles of Joy," where balloon artists decorate their neighborhoods to make others happy.

"It's a great way to give back to the community that has given to me and to brighten peoples' day as they're driving by. Maybe they're going to the Piggly Wiggly to get groceries, drive past, see a balloon, and maybe they will see one with cow print or their favorite color and bring some joy to them in the middle of all this," Party & Print owner Karen Anderson said.

One Million Bubbles of Joy had artists from all over the world joining in, including in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.