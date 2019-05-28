Brown County's tarnished courthouse dome gets a makeover

The Brown County Courthouse is once again undergoing maintenance on its dome.

The Department of Public Works confirms the tarnished dome is getting a cleaning and recoating.

The dome underwent a $1.6 million renovation inside and out in Fall 2017, both the copper exterior lost most of its shine within months (related story).

As Action 2 News reported last summer, the Brown County Board of Supervisors agreed to accept $70,000 from the company that recommended the dome's sealant which didn't work out (related story).

The money was to go towards cleaning and resealing the copper dome with a different product.