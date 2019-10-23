Brown County's Child Protective Services to hire more staff with state money

A big financial boost from the state government will help Brown County’s child protective services better manage its extreme caseload.

In Gov. Tony Evers biennium budget, he allocated $20 million per year to help counties keep kids safe. In Brown County, that equates to about $1.2 million a year.

Brown County Health and Human Services Director Erik Pritzl said that money will be used to address its above-average caseload. He said his staff screens an average of about 400 cases a month.

Pritzl said Brown County is the 4th largest county in Wisconsin but ranks just behind Milwaukee when it comes to reports assessed each month, which is about 130.

Pritzl said the money will allow the county to hire more than a dozen new staff members, which is about a 15 percent increase in staff size.

“Counties have been struggling to keep up with increasing child welfare case loads and the primary driver of that has been substance use,” said Pritzl.

With the opioid epidemic, Pritzl said the county has seen a 111 percent increase in kids being removed from their Brown County homes due to substance abuse between 2011 and 2018.

The money would also create a child death review team to look for trends and types of interventions that could prevent serious injury or death.

Although Brown County officials are excited for this additional money, both Pritzl and Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach say it’s about time the steps up and adds additional funding.

Over the past several years, Brown County officials say state funding hasn’t kept up with increased the increased caseloads, which has left counties to cover the difference.

“Until now, local property tax dollars were primarily funding the increased costs,” said Pritzl.

“Over the last five years, Brown County has increased our funding for a state-mandated system by 133 percent, roughly $2 million to try to tackle this issue, but ultimately it’s not enough," said Streckenbach."

“We need more resources to do the work you (the state) are directing us to do. It's state directed,” said Pritzl. “We are saying we want to do the job. We want to do the job well, but we need you to help us do the job, and I think finally they answered that call.”

Brown County will have access to that additional money in January 2020.