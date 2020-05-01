Brown County's COVID-19 death total increases to 5; mass testing continues

Brown County Public Health has announced two more deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the county's total to five.

On Friday, the department announced a 51-year-old man from the 54115 ZIP code had passed away. A 59-year-old woman from the 54302 ZIP code also died.

Public Health Strategist Claire Paprocki did not say if the patients were linked to any of the outbreaks in the county.

The county on Friday reported 1,163 positive COVID-19 cases. That's an increase of 114 positive cases from Thursday.

Oneida Nation reported eight confirmed cases Friday. There was no increase.

There are 38 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Brown County, according to Paprocki.

Drive-through COVID-19 testing continues May 1 at the Resch Center in Green Bay. It's for employees at JBS, American Foods Group, Saputo and Hansen Foods. This mass testing is not open to the general public.

The first day of mass testing resulted in 241 tests Thursday.

Tests are being administered by the Public Health Department and Wisconsin National Guard.

Paprocki says the mass testing will be available for as long as it is needed.

The county reports 170 patients out of isolation. That means they are no longer showing symptoms and are no longer under quarantine.

Positive cases among employees at the JBS beef facility in Green Bay remained at 290. There are 58 cases linked to that outbreak, which means the patient was infected through close contact with another patient.

The outbreak among employees at American Foods Group in Green Bay increased to 203. That's 24 more than Thursday's report. The number of linked cases increased slightly to 38.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai explained the testing process on Action 2 News This Morning.

"The county put up, in partnership with the state, a specific community testing site to handle some of these outbreaks we've had in employer settings. This isn't a testing site that's really meant for where a health care provider will send you to after you've gone through an online screen. These are people both symptomatic and asymptomatic, that the companies that are worrisome, are sending their employees to. They've worked with the county, the state, and the National Guard to get the testing. People line up, they drive through the bowl of the Resch, they never leave their car. Everybody is very safe. The people doing the testing are wearing personal protective equipment. They do the paper work. They get tested and they leave. Their results are followed up with them," says Dr. Rai.