Brown County tops 1,600 COVID-19 cases as mass testing ramps up

As mass testing ramps up in Brown County, public health has announced nearly 100 new positive cases of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Public Health stated there were 1,635 positive cases in Brown County. That's a 95-case increase from Tuesday.

Oneida Nation reported two additional coronavirus cases and their positive test number grew to 14.

No additional deaths were announced Wednesday. The county says 11 COVID-19 patients have died. That was unchanged from Tuesday.

The county saw a sizable jump in patients who are "out of isolation." That means they are no longer showing symptoms and they are out of quarantine. The number grew from 178 on Tuesday to 250 on Wednesday. That's an increase of 72 people out of isolation.

There are 42 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Brown County. That's down one from Tuesday.

Public Health Strategist Claire Paprocki says 39 percent of COVID-19 cases are from outbreaks in the meat packing industry. She stated that the virus is "not industry-specific nor is one facility to blame for the outbreak."

"To continue focusing on one industry is not a fair representation," Paprocki said. "Community spread is the issue."

Between April 30, and May 5, just shy of 2,000 people were tested at the community testing site at the Resch Center.

The county on Wednesday opened a second community testing site at Casa Alba Melanie, 314 S Madison St, Green Bay. County Executive Troy Streckenbach says the county hopes to perform 400 tests per day at that location.

Combined with the Resch Center, that could mean 950 tests per day in Brown County.

The Wisconsin National Guard is helping with the testing. Capt. Joe Trovato says the Guard is honored to be part of the response to the pandemic. Each Guard team is made up of 20-30 airmen and citizen soldiers.

The community testing is appointment only. You can register online at https://www.browncountywi.gov/community/covid-19/general-information/ or by calling 211.

Hours for both testing sites are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. There's no testing on Sunday.

Testing is available for people who live and/or work in Brown County.

You must have at least one symptom of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, muscle aches, shortness of breath, chills and loss of taste or smell. CLICK HERE to learn more about symptoms and the testing process.

Testing is free of charge. The cost is covered by the State of Wisconsin.

If you're going to the Casa Alba site, remember that Madison Street in this area is one way. After testing, exit to Stuart Street to Jefferson Street, which is also a one way. Green Bay Police will be there for traffic control only.