Brown County to discuss flu, coronavirus preparations

Brown County health leaders will hold a press conference Tuesday to talk about steps being taken to prevent the spread of influenza, coronavirus and other illness.

Brown County Health and Human Services, De Pere Health Department, and Oneida Community Health Center are holding a joint news conference.

Brown County has set up a website for information on the spread of the new coronavirus. CLICK HERE to view the website.

Coronavirus Disease 2019--also know as COVID-19--was first identified in China in December. It can cause severe illness and death. Because it is new, very little is known about it.

As of this publication, the virus is responsible for at least six deaths in Washington state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it is spread mainly through coughs and sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

State health officials say people can help prevent the spread of the virus by washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This is especially important after coughing, sneezing and blowing your nose. Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

It's also important to avoid contact with people who are sick.

It's also recommended that people stay home when they are sick.

CLICK HERE for more prevention advice.

At total of 21 people have been tested for possible coronavirus in Wisconsin. One person tested positive for the virus. Two other cases are pending. Eighteen cases have tested negative.

CLICK HERE to track Wisconsin investigation numbers.

