The Brown County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who has special needs and is missing.

Katerina Ferkovich was last seen at 11 o'clock Monday morning, May 4, walking away from a home on Pawn Drive in the village of Howard. Her legal guardian reported her missing.

First responders are now out searching for her.

Ferkovich is white, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds. She has blonde hair. She was wearing it in a ponytail when she was last seen.