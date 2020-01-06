Brown County takes first step to becoming second amendment sanctuary county

Brown County is on its way to becoming the second county in Wisconsin to declare itself a second amendment sanctuary county.

Florence County was the first in the state and passed a similar type of resolution in November.

The proposal prompted a lively discussion at the Executive Committee Meeting Monday.

“By declaring Brown County a second amendment sanctuary, we send the message that our God-Given rights will not be infringed,” said Jayne Marie of Green Bay.

“This feels like a slippery slope that reflects more extreme views on guns in the U.S.” said Jane Benson of Suamico.

It was standing room only at the committee meeting where supervisors heard more than an hours worth of testimony from community members, voicing their opinions on the proposed resolution.

“What this resolution does is send a clear voice as the 4th largest county in Wisconsin to state and federal legislators that we take the constitution extremely seriously and we will not sit back and let it be infringed upon,” said Supervisor Steve Deslauriers, who came up with the proposal.

Deslauriers says he had four goals in mind when writing the resolution.

“Give our county sheriff’s office the discretion not to enforce unconstitutional laws the limiting the rights to keep and bear arms. Number two, opposes any legislation that would infringe upon the second amendment or Wisconsin constitutional right to keep and bear arms,” said Deslauriers.

His third goal was to block any county funding from of any effort to restrict our ability to exercise our constitutional right to bear arms; and fourth is to not allow the county to impose a tax on firearms. It was determined the county cannot imposes taxes on firearms in the first place.

Some committee members took issues with the wording of the resolution.

“I think what we have before us today is clearly contrary to the oath of office that we have and contrary to the U.S. constitution,” said Supervisor Tom Sieber.

After some revisions, committee members came to an agreement on a the proposal, reinforcing the county's support for citizens' rights to bear arms.

The full county board is expected to take up the resolution at its next meeting on January 15.

