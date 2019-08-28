Brown County submits $43M juvenile corrections facility proposal to state

The state is looking to counties to help make changes to its youth prison system.

Brown County submitted a proposal for the $43 million regional secure youth corrections facility.

Brown County is one of four counties to submit a proposal to house a secure residential care center for children and youth.

Governor Tony Evers recently signed a bill to close Lincoln Hills, Copper Lake Youth prisons by July 2021.

It's part of an effort, started by Governor Scott Walker, to restructure the state's youth prison system by moving inmates to county or state-run facilities.

The state created an $80 million grant counties applied for to build a secure youth correctional facility in its areas.

Brown County submitted a proposal for a brand new $43 million campus.

To view the full proposal click here.

Currently the county serves about 11 youth per day at its detention center, but the proposal submitted to the state will allow the county to house many more across 21 northeast Wisconsin counties.

“What we proposed is a 24 bed secure residential care center, and a 32 bed secure detention; two separate services as being part of one campus,” Executive Director of Health and Human Services, Erik Pritzl said.

Pritzl said they’re looking to put the facility on county land near the current prison and youth detention center on Green Bay’s east side.

“The idea is that you change the facilities, you make them smaller, focus on programming that’s evidence based, so you can provide the services of mental health and substance use,” said Pritzl.

Now, the task is to get the county board's support, which was discussed at Wednesday's Human Services Committee meeting.

A resolution of support for the project will be drafted to be submitted to the County Board at it's September meeting.

“I think it's a good proposal in terms of the number of secure and non-secure beds. I think it would meet the demands of our community,” said Erik Hoyer, Chair of the Human Services Committee and county board member.

The state grant would cover 95% of the cost associated with design and construction, leaving the county to come up with $2 million for the initial build.

Board member Patrick Evans wants to make sure the county isn't on the hook for annual operating costs.

“It's a projected $7 million annual operating expenses; that's a lot of money and that can't fall on the tax payers of Brown County.”

The proposal is part of a state wide plan for youth correction centers.

A state committee is going over the proposals, and more than one plan can be selected to receive funding.

A plan is due to the Joint Committee on Finance by October 1.

Milwaukee, Dane, and Racine counties have also submitted proposals.