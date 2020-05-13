Brown County sees small increase in COVID-19 cases

Brown County saw a small increase in new positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday before testing expanded to all residents.

The Public Health Department said the countywide total of positive cases Wednesday was 1,971. That's an increase of only 12 new positive cases.

Oneida Nation stayed even at 22 confirmed cases.

No additional deaths were reported Wednesday. The county says 20 COVID-19 patients have died.

Public Health Strategist Claire Paprocki says 45 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Brown County. That's three more than reported Tuesday.

On Wednesday, testing expanded to all people who live and work in Brown County. No symptoms are needed to get a test.

County Executive Troy Streckenbach encourages all people to get tested at one of the community sites.

The tests are free.

Sites are located at the Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Dr,, and Casa Alba Melanie, 314 S. Madison St.

CLICK HERE to register online for testing. You can also register by calling 211.

Hours for both locations are 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The sites have translation services available for people who speak Spanish, Hmong or Somali.

The sites offer drive-through and walk-up appointments. The Wisconsin National Guard continues to administer the tests.

Testing is for all ages. The National Guard can administer tests to ages 5 and older. Health care professionals on site can administer tests to children younger than 5.

On Tuesday, 464 tests were administered at the Resch Center, and 297 tests were administered at Casa Alba Melanie. Those numbers are prior to the expansion of testing to all residents.

Community testing is scheduled to go through May 22.

CLICK HERE to track Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers and data.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to talk about the progress being made in Brown County.

"As we look at the aggregate, number one, we've tested well over 6,000 people so that's impressive. We're still seeing about a two percent rate of people that never had symptoms. Remember, we've had people come through there that have been without symptoms due to their employer or due to close contacts still being positive. So that's two percent of that population that's positive. Right now our percentage of positive rate is held pretty steady. We've been looking around eight percent of the people coming through as a percentage of the whole have been positive. Remember, we still have thousands of results that we haven't gotten back. But of the results we're getting back, we're seeing that. So as you start to put that together, it matches up with what's going on in the state, with that downward decline here in the county. So the more we test, the more we'll find out. But more importantly having that testing infrastructure in the future is key to opening up," says Dr. Rai.

