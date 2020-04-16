Brown County sees one-day increase of 35 coronavirus cases

Brown County saw a one-day increase of 35 cases of coronavirus from Wednesday to Thursday.

The Public Health Department held a conference call Thursday to discuss the state of the virus in the county.

Brown County has a total of 150 cases, up from 115 reported on Wednesday.

Of the 35 newly diagnosed cases, a majority are in the area codes of 54302, 54304, and 54311. The cases are considered "community spread", which means the source of the infection is unknown.

Brown County Environmental Health Manager Ted Shove says the patients live in Brown County, frequent areas in Brown County, and most of them work within Brown County.

Twenty-six patients are out of isolation. That's one more than Wednesday's total.

Shove still will not identify a Brown County facility that was said to be linked to positive cases of the virus. Shove will not say if that facility is in any of the "hot spot" zip codes.

Shove says the county continues to investigate whether there was community spread from in-person voting during the April 7 election. Shove says the department will have a better understanding when additional tests come back in the next few days.

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers extended the state's Safer at Home order until May 26. CLICK HERE for more information.

Spreading the disease

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes.

"These droplets can remain in the air and on surfaces for an extended period of time. When people breathe in (inhale) the droplets, or touch surfaces that have been contaminated and then touch their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

VISIT wbay.com/coronavirus for complete local, national and international coverage of the outbreak.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

--Keep at least six feet apart from others

--Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

--Make essential trips no more than once a week

--Covering coughs and sneezes

--Avoid touching your face

Local and national health care providers are encouraging people to wear masks in public to avoid spreading the illness to others.

