Brown County school officials on board for new bill enhancing suicide prevention

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, suicide is the second leading cause of death among teenagers in the United States.

Hoping to change that, Governor Tony Evers signed a bill this week, requiring public schools and colleges to put local and national suicide hot lines on student identification cards.

Jessica Hofmeyer, who works for Action 2 News, will never forget her friend Stephanie’s smile, laugh and outgoing spirit.

"She didn't like being in that many pictures so she was the one who took all the pictures,” Hofmeyer said.

Stephanie went missing in February of 2017.

A day later police found her body 3 miles away from home.

She took her own life.

"We thought that she had ran away from home and was going to come back the next day,” said Hofmeyer.

Several Brown County school districts have been working together since September, to implement a law signed by Governor Tony Evers this week.

Wisconsin act 116 requires student identification cards to include local and national suicide prevention hotlines.

"1 out of every 4 students or 1 out of every 5 students has considered suicide,” Ashwaubenon School District Director of Pupil Services Tammy Nicholson said.

Officials said they've been working on this initiative outside of the governor's bill, but are happy he's bringing the issue to the spotlight.

"And so if they're feeling suicidal, depressed, anxious or what not, they'll have the resource right at their hand to use,” Green Bay Area Public School District Executive Director of Student Serviced Claudia Henrickson said.

Hofmeyer said if suicide awareness was a main focus in 2017, like it is today, Stephanie might still be here.

Identification cards with suicide prevention numbers will be issued this up-coming school year.

