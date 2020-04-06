Brown County says more testing kits, PPE needed to open testing site

Brown County announced Monday that it has 45 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and leaders say they need more testing kits and personal protection equipment to open a community testing site in Green Bay.

The Brown County Public Health Department said Monday there are 36 confirmed cases in the county and six cases in the Oneida Nation. Some patients have been transported from Door County to Brown County for treatment.

Brown County's proposed coronavirus testing site is located in the parking lot of the former Sears store at Military St. and Mason St.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and Health and Human Services Executive Director/Area Commander for COVID-19 Response Erik Pritzl held a news conference Monday at the proposed site.

"I'm calling on state and federal governments to follow through with their promises in helping us distribute more PPE and test kits so we can go live with this community test site," says County Executive Troy Streckenbach. "Those vital supplies are what currently stand between Brown County caring for its residents and protecting our emergency responders and health care workers."

At this time, the county has been able to meet the needs of the local hospitals when it comes to PPE, but they're urging health care workers to monitor supplies in case of a shortage.

"There's still concerns about the level of PPE. We've done a very good job of getting what we can, so our logistics people are able to go out, and they're purchasing PPE and bringing it into inventory, and we're monitoring and meeting those critical shortage needs," says Pritzl. "We're asking everybody to monitor. When they hit that critical level to do the request. We've been able to fill those requests so far. Between what we've received from stockpile or what we've been going and getting on our own or that's been direct shipped. So far, we're able to meet the needs. But going forward we're always concerned, what does that look like in one-to-two weeks?"

The county has opened an isolation and quarantine center that is serving 35 people. The center provides shelter, food, health check ups and behavioral health. Pritzl says a second site is in the works.

"We are working on a second site. We are not commenting on the specific locations at this time to offer the individuals some measure of privacy as they go through the process of quarantine related to COVID-19," says Pritzl.

The county has activated its Emergency Operations Center for a coordinated response between local and county organizations and agencies.

The county's Unified Incident Command Center is leading virus tracing and isolation efforts.

"The department, as part of its mission, has followed up with patients who have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19 and those who may have come in contact with them, initiating investigations regarding their whereabouts, initiating contact tracing," says Pritzl.

He continued, "Contact tracing is critical in determining potential risk of exposure to the rest of the community. It's a technique to assess and identify individuals who have had potential exposure, and to contact those individuals and inform them, and to educate them on precautions and protocols."

Streckenbach says Brown County acted early in response to the virus. He says that's helped limit spread in the county.

"As COVID-19 took foothold in America, our emergency management professionals and public health officials shored up emergency response plans in preparation for the inevitable arrival of the virus in our community," said Streckenbach. "During that time, our front line employees worked tirelessly with state and federal officials to identify and isolate potential residents carrying the deadly virus when they returned home from traveling."

Streckenbach says there is a reality to face when it comes to the virus and we all need to work together and do our part when it comes to social distancing and staying at home.

"Our nation is facing the toughest challenge of our lifetime," said Streckenbach. "Like the greatest generation who survived the great depression and World War II, we need to work together to overcome immense adversity and personal hardships."

Spreading the disease

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

--Keep at least six feet apart from others

--Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

--Make essential trips no more than once a week

--Covering coughs and sneezes

--Avoid touching your face

Local and national health care providers are encouraging people to wear masks in public to avoid spreading the illness to others.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.