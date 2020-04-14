Wisconsin reports 3,555 COVID-19 cases; Brown County links outbreak to facility

The Wisconsin Department of Public Health reported almost 130 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, for a total of 3,555 cases in the state. Twenty-six more people died, bringing the death toll to 170.

The increase of 127 patients is on the low end of daily growth we've seen in the number of cases over the past two weeks. Brown County accounted for 20 of the new cases reported in the state figures.

Thirty percent of Wisconsin's COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized at some point in their treatment, or 1,049 patients. That's 56 more patients than were hospitalized a day ago.

As we reported earlier, Brown County Public Health is linking an outbreak of coronavirus cases to community spread at an unidentified "facility" in the county. The county reported Tuesday morning it has 100 COVID-19 cases, a sharp increase from 45 on Friday.

The health department indicated it may release additional details later this week. Action 2 News will provide new information as soon as we learn it.

The department says the outbreak was not related to in-person voting in last Tuesday's primary election.

On Tuesday, Brown County Public Health had 87 positive cases of the virus, up 12 from Monday. The De Pere Health Department reported eight positive cases, an increase of 1. The Oneida Nation Health Department reported five positive cases, which was unchanged. That's a total of 100 cases countywide.

The county says its youngest patient is a 19-year-old who was diagnosed on Saturday.

There are 20 people hospitalized in Brown County with COVID-19. The county says 20 other people have been released from isolation.

COVID-19 cases by county

Adams - 3

Ashland - 2

Barron - 6

Bayfield - 3

Brown - 97

Buffalo - 4

Burnett - 0

Calumet - 5

Chippewa - 20

Clark - 8

Columbia - 25

Crawford - 3

Dane - 344

Dodge - 19

Door - 9

Douglas - 7

Dunn - 9

Eau Claire - 21

Florence - 2

Fond du Lac - 59

Forest - 0

Grant - 8

Green - 9

Green Lake - 1

Iowa - 5

Iron - 2

Jackson - 10

Jefferson - 24

Juneau - 7

Kenosha - 186

Kewaunee - 4

La Crosse - 25

Lafayette - 3

Langlade - 0

Lincoln - 0

Manitowoc - 4

Marathon - 14

Marinette - 4

Marquette - 2

Menominee - 1

Milwaukee - 1,795

Monroe - 8

Oconto - 4

Oneida - 6

Outagamie - 29

Ozaukee - 73

Pepin - 0

Pierce - 7

Polk - 3

Portage - 4

Price - 1

Racine - 135

Richland - 6

Rock - 59

Rusk - 3

Sauk - 28

Sawyer - 2

Shawano - 6

Sheboygan - 36

St. Croix - 10

Taylor - 0

Trempealeau - 1

Vernon - 0

Vilas - 4

Walworth - 45

Washburn - 1

Washington - 73

Waukesha - 224

Waupaca- 4

Waushara - 2

Winnebago - 29

Wood - 2

Spreading the disease

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes.

"These droplets can remain in the air and on surfaces for an extended period of time. When people breathe in (inhale) the droplets, or touch surfaces that have been contaminated and then touch their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

VISIT wbay.com/coronavirus for complete local, national and international coverage of the outbreak.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

--Keep at least six feet apart from others

--Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

--Make essential trips no more than once a week

--Covering coughs and sneezes

--Avoid touching your face

Local and national health care providers are encouraging people to wear masks in public to avoid spreading the illness to others.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued a Safer at Home order restricting large gatherings, non-essential business and travel in the state. CLICK HERE to find out what the order means for you.

