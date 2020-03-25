Brown County road projects moved up due to Safer at Home Order

The Brown County Public Works Department is taking advantage of people staying at home by moving up some road construction projects.

"If we're going to inconvenience people with a major intersection being closed, this seemed like the time to do it," said Brown County Public Works Director, Paul Fontecchio.

Starting Monday, March 30 at 6 a.m., the intersection of Lime Kiln Road and Allouez Avenue in Bellevue will be closed for reconstruction.

"Mostly we're going to be doing just a resurfacing; but we will take all the asphalt off, patching up the soft spots, a little curb and gutter, we're going to put a bunch of new asphalt down," said Fontecchio.

Many businesses in the area are closed due to the Governor's Safer at Home order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Managers at businesses that are still open say they welcome the construction.

"I think at this point it's it probably won't impact business any more than everything else that is already happening. This would probably be a great time to do that, take advantage of the fact that not as many people are going to be on the road," said Joshua Battenfield, manager at GameStop.

"Certainly, it might take away from any traffic that we are getting in this local area, is kind of a down fall, but overall it's probably good that it's now rather than later," said Xavier Stringer, manager of uBreakiFix.

Traffic will be directed around the intersection using Monroe Road, Hoffman Road, Bellevue Street and East Mason Street.

Fontecchio says the reconstruction should take about two weeks and be back open by the time the order is lifted.

"We thought, let's make the most of this so we're not impacting these businesses and the people twice," said Fontecchio.

Once crews are finished with the intersection in Bellevue, they will start working on the intersection at Cardinal Lane and Riverview Drive in Howard.

That construction is slated to start April 6.