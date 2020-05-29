Brown County reports only three new cases of COVID-19

Brown County reported only three new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The countywide total is 2,284 positive cases. That's up from 2,281 cases reported Thursday.

Oneida Nation reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday. The case total grew from 40 to 45.

No new deaths were reported Friday. Brown County Public Health says 36 COVID-19 patients have passed away.

Oneida Nation has reported no deaths in COVID-19 patients.

Twenty-five people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Brown County. That's one less than yesterday.

The county says 791 people are "out of isolation." That means they are no longer showing symptoms and no longer under quarantine. That number remained the same as Thursday.

Testing is still available for people who have at least one symptom of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, cough, chills, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

Call one of your local hospital systems for information or visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/testing.htm