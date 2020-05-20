Brown County reports four more deaths in COVID-19 patients

Brown County says four more COVID-19 patients have died.

The deaths reported Wednesday bring the county-wide total to 30.

Brown County Public Health identified the patients as follows:

Male, 72, 541162 ZIP Code

Female, 55, 54303 ZIP Code

Male, 60, 54303 ZIP Code

Female, 70, 54208 ZIP Code

No new patient deaths were reported Tuesday. Five deaths were reported over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the county reported 2,118 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That's 15 new cases from Tuesday. The new case total also increased by 15 from Monday to Tuesday.

Oneida Nation reported 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That's two new cases.

Public Health Strategist Claire Paprocki says 27 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Brown County. That's the same number as reported Tuesday.

Paprocki says 374 are out of isolation--no longer showing symptoms and no longer under quarantine. That's one additional patient from Tuesday.

Paprocki says the two community test sites in the Green Bay area have tested 10,779 people in the last two weeks.

Testing for all people who live in work in Brown County is available through Friday, May 22. No symptoms are necessary during the community testing.

The community sites are located at the Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Dr, and Casa Alba Melanie, 314 S. Madison St. CLICK HERE to sign up for a test.

After surveillance testing wraps up at the community sites Friday, people with symptoms will still be able to get a test. Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, sore throat, cough, muscle aches, new loss of taste and smell.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai discussed the future of testing during a segment on Action 2 News This Morning.

"It's important to know that testing doesn't end on Friday. These two testing sites will wrap up the current operation with the National Guard. That's the plan. Public Health could change their opinion between now and Friday. But right now, the plan as stated is for the National Guard to leave because surveillance testing will have been completed. Surveillance testing is what started last week when they started testing people without symptoms. That needed to happen to look at a snapshot of Brown County after the breakout was completed to see what was going on in Brown County. Do we still have significant issues? Or do we need to keep testing? It's important to know that we will probably have peaks and valleys of this mass testing going forward as well. There may be another breakout. There actually likely, logically will be another breakout. Where there will either be focused testing or even broader testing throughout the county. But this current project will be wrapping up. Going forward, if you have symptoms, you should still be tested. And you will be able to be tested. There will be resources throughout the county to make sure you can get a tested, through health symptoms and other public entities, to make sure you can get tested if you have symptoms," says Dr. Rai.

Dr. Rai says results are still coming in, but it appears asymptomatic positives are low.

"Right now we're still calculating all the numbers but it looks like, at least early on, that the people who don't have symptoms have a very low positive rate," says Dr. Rai. "Less than two percent of them are positive. That's a good sign in a sense of looking at the community. But remember, it's a very small number of people compared to all of Brown County. And it's very early to tell. As we start to get more results on Friday and throughout next week because of the delay in testing results, we'll probably have a better picture of what's going on with people without symptoms. But so far, it looks like it's a pretty small number."

