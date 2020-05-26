Brown County reports 33rd death linked to coronavirus pandemic

Brown County has recorded its 33rd death linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

An 83-year-old man died over the Memorial Day weekend, according to Brown County Public Health. The man lived in the 54302 ZIP Code.

Brown County has recorded 2,233 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There were 45 new cases reported over the Memorial Day weekend.

Oneida Nation has recorded 37 confirmed cases of the virus. There were five new cases reported over the holiday weekend.

Twenty-nine COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Brown County.

Public Health Officer Claire Paprocki says 775 people are "out of isolation", meaning they no longer have symptoms and they are no longer under quarantine.

Over a three week period, community testing sites in the Green Bay area tested 12,928 people.

Those testing sites are no longer open to the public. However, people with symptoms of COVID-19 can still get a free test by contacting one of the hospital systems in Brown County.

Again, testing is free and you do not need to have a primary physician or insurance. The testing is for people with symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, headache, muscle aches, shortness of breath, cough, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.