Brown County reports 12th death from COVID-19 outbreak

A 12th COVID-19 patient in Brown County has died, according to the public health department.

The patient was an 86-year-old man who lived in the 54162 ZIP code. No other identifying information was released about the patient.

Public Health Strategist Claire Paprocki announced Thursday that Brown County had recording 1,704 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That's a 69-case increase from Wednesday.

"I think it's obvious we saw an increase of 69 additional positive cases, but at the same time we're seeing increased testing, so let's hope that's a continued trend," said County Executive Troy Streckenbach. "And of course, I'm saddened to see we have another death in Brown County."

Oneida Nation reported 17 confirmed cases, an increase from 14 cases reported Wednesday.

Paprocki says 44 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Brown County. That's two more people than reported on Wednesday.

The number of people considered "out of isolation"--no longer showing symptoms and no longer under quarantine--grew by nine to 259.

Results from community testing at the Resch Center and Casa Alba Melanie are still pending. Those tests can take five-to-seven days to come back with results.

The Resch Center has tested 2,122 people since last Thursday.

Casa Alba tested 207 people in its first day Wednesday.

The community testing is appointment only. You can register online at https://www.browncountywi.gov/community/covid-19/general-information/ or by calling 211.

Hours for both testing sites are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. There's no testing on Sunday.

Testing is available for people who live and/or work in Brown County.

You must have at least one symptom of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, muscle aches, shortness of breath, chills and loss of taste or smell. CLICK HERE to learn more about symptoms and the testing process.

Testing is free of charge. The cost is covered by the State of Wisconsin.

If you're going to the Casa Alba site, remember that Madison Street in this area is one way. After testing, exit to Stuart Street to Jefferson Street, which is also a one way. Green Bay Police will be there for traffic control only.