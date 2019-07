Brown County officials aren't wasting any time moving forward on the new county expo center project.

Local leaders announced a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for this Wednesday morning, even as the old Brown County arena is being torn down.

A new, state-of-the-art expo center, planned to cover 120,000 square feet, will cost an estimated $93 million. It will be able to host bigger events.

The new venue should be open by January 2021.