Titletown to Teslatown? Brown County reaches out to Tesla's Elon Musk

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach appears to be pursuing a partnership with Tesla leader Elon Musk.

Streckenbach posted on Twitter Thursday, "I want to send a shout out to Elon Musk because Brown County has a proposal for you. Unfortunately, we snail mailed it, but if you DM me your info, we'd love to get this to you digitally and see if we can collaborate. #Titletown is ready to transform into #Testlatown!"

When we reached out for comment, Brown County Deputy Executive Jeff Flynt said Streckenbach was trying to grab Musk's attention to "explore potential collaboration efforts as the county continues to try and save taxpayers money through energy savings while doing what's right for the environment."

In addition to Tesla's electric cars, Musk's companies have been developing leading-edge battery, power storage and solar panel technology.