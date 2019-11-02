Brown County political parties encourage people to vote

Saturday was a busy day for the Democratic and Republican Parties of Brown County.

Both were knocking on doors and getting volunteers ready for a year full of campaigning.

"We're just going out to talk with voters about what's important to them because as of one year from now it's going to be a big election," Democratic Party of Brown County Member Terry Lee said.

Nationwide Republicans are door knocking as they host their National Week of Action.

"This is where Republicans are miles ahead of Democrats," Republican National Committee Member Mandi Merritt said. "We've been organizing in the state. We've never left. We have a grass roots of volunteers and supporters."

Saturday they trained new volunteers on voter registration and a campaign app.

"Voter contact is a huge way that we're going to make sure that people are out and excited and ready to vote for President Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot," Merritt said.

The Democratic Party of Brown County said they have one year to win and push for a Democratic President and victories for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot.

"This is the most important election in your lifetime and now I truly believe it with what is going on in the White House and what's going on in the U.S Senate," Sen. Dave Hansen said.

"The biggest thing is we want to communicate that we care about what they have to say, " Rep. Amanda Stuck said. "That we really want to hear from them and that we want to make sure we understand what matters to them."

Both parties agree that door knocking is the way to gain votes.

The difference is who they want voters to vote for.

"President Trump's record of success has been huge for people here in Wisconsin and we're going to make sure that our volunteers know how to go out, knock doors and make phone calls," said Merritt.

"We have an opportunity in this election to make change and that's why you are here today," Hansen said.