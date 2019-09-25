Brown County offers solution to chronic flooding for one northeast side neighborhood

Neighbors who live near Nicolet Drive and Beach Lane heard a plan Wednesday night to tackle chronic flooding in the area.

Brown County Highway Commissioner, Paul Fontecchio, presented the plan which includes widening a ditch on the east side of Nicolet Drive and rerouting a stream so water can go into the bay.

“There's a new box culvert, rerouting streams, adding pipes, ditching streams, there's a combination of items working in concert that will help address some of the problems,” said Fontecchio.

It all comes at a price of at least $750,000.

“We hope it will be a cost split between brown county and the City of Green Bay mutually working together to find a solution, so it's about $375-400,000 each,” said Fontecchio.

Tom Neuser has lived in the problem area for 40 years and points out where it floods.

“The water actually comes through the park, fills up the ditch, the ditch backs up….then after the ditch backs up, the road fills,” said Neuser.

He says it’s flooded three or four times this year already, causing damage underneath his home.

“It’s ironic, because I have to pay for flood insurance, but I can’t collect any money on that because it didn’t do damage. It just messed up underneath our house, but I can’t get under there to clean it and to get it properly evacuated with all the rain we’re getting,” said Neuser.

The plans presented to neighbors is just a proposal right now, meaning neighbors are on their own until the county can get the proper approvals.

“The concerns I think we have are whether or not they can obtain the permits necessary from the corps of engineers and so on to expedite the resolutions,” said Bill Harder, who also lives along Beach Lane.

