Brown County marks year of no fatal drunk driving crashes

Brown County is celebrating record low numbers when it comes to fatal drunk driving crashes.

For years, law enforcement have posted staggering figures when it comes to deadly OWI crashes. In 2019, there have been zero alcohol-related fatal crashes in Brown County.

"We're hopefully going to end this year on a pretty good note, and we've just got to get through the next two days," says Capt. Dan Sandberg, Brown County Sheriff's Office.

Capt. Dan Sandberg is cautiously optimistic 2019 will end much differently than 2018. Last year, Brown County set a record for the level of drunkenness in fatal crashes. Blood alcohol content levels averaged .281. That's 3.5 times the legal limit to drive in Wisconsin.

For the last 13 years, impaired driving has been listed as the cause of about half of all fatal crashes in Brown County.

In 2019, nine people died in eight crashes. One crash involved drugs. Not one fatal crash involved alcohol.

"Maybe, hopefully, that finally, based on what people are seeing on the news, what they're seeing for enforcement and the educational components, that people are finally making those cultural decisions and changes that's needed to keep the community safe," says Capt. Sandberg.

Sandberg believes multiple reasons factor in this drop in fatal drunk driving crashes.

He credits consistent enforcement, education and engineering--think rumble strips and signage.

Sandberg also credits a dramatic increase in the use of safe rides.

"We've got to stay on top. That's the thing is not to sit back and expect that people are going to continue," says Sandberg. "We've got to maintain our enforcement, got to maintain our education, and we're always watching for improvements."

Additional OWI patrols will be out in Brown County Monday night and New Year's Eve.

"We don't like making those visits to those houses in the middle of the night or any time of day to notify them their loved ones are dead," says Sandberg. "That is the worst job that we have here, and that's something where we do everything we can to avoid doing that."