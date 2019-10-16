Brown County man charged with fracturing baby's skull

A Brown County man has been charged with fracturing the skull of his five-week-old child.

Victor Shinkarenko, 20, is charged with Physical Abuse of a Child - Repeated Acts Causing Great Bodily Harm and Obstructing an Officer.

Shinkarenko appeared in Brown County Court for the first time Wednesday. Action 2 News reporter Kati Anderson was in the courtroom and will update this report.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states officers were called to a Green Bay Hospital on Oct. 2 for a report of a child abuse. A five-week-old girl was in the hospital with a skull fracture, internal bleeding and bruising.

A doctor who examined the child said the baby also suffered bruising on the right knee, lower back and right ear. Scabs were found on the back of the head. "It was opined that this injury would have had to been known as it would have resulted in bleeding at one point in time requiring clean up," reads the criminal complaint.

A CT Scan revealed the skull fracture and brain bleed. The doctor said the injuries are consistent with child abuse.

Initially, Shinkarenko and the child's mother did not have an explanation for the numerous injuries on the child.

The baby was transferred from a Green Bay hospital to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin - Milwaukee.

The alleged abuse happened at the family's apartment in the Village of Bellevue.

Shinkarenko initially stated that he was up at 2 a.m. to feed the baby and accidentally hit her head on the doorframe.

The doctor said that Shinkarenko's story did not match up with the extent of the baby's injuries.

The doctor said the child's ear injury had been caused by "some type of pressure force, a significant amount of pressure."

Shinkarenko was placed under arrest but asked for handcuffs to be taken off so he could explain what happened.

Shinkarenko admitted that he hit the girl's head against the doorframe "pretty hard."

Shinkarenko said the ear injury happened after that head injury. He was trying to get the baby to be quiet and slapped her on the head, according to his statement. He said he slapped the child out of frustration because she was crying.

Shinkarenko went on to say that one of the scabs on the baby's head was from him "hitting her hard, but it was not on purpose." Victor said that the second scab was from him biting the back of her head out of frustration.

Shinkarenko said he was frustrated by the baby's crying, which to him was "like a mind thing that f---s with his brain when he hears the crying," according to the criminal complaint.

He admitted that the bruise on the cheek and the bruise on the knee were from him pinching her.

"I know what I did was wrong," said Shinkarenko. "I was frustrated from the frequent crying and very exhausted from my late night work hours. In addition, I also attend school for welding."

On Oct. 3, a doctor at Children's Hospital - Milwaukee released reports stating the baby's skull fracture was on both sides of the head. The doctor stated that it was the result of shaking, throwing and/or slamming with impact.

The doctor stated the bruising is consistent with pinching or biting.

The doctor said the child's head injury was not consistent with being accidentally struck on a door frame. It would've required impact.

The doctor believes the baby will survive her injuries, but may have learning delays.