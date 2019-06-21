Brown County man 43rd graduate from drug court program

Brown County's drug court marks ten years of changing lives.

The program reports a nearly 90% decrease in jail placements for participants.

The program was founded by Judge Don Zuidmulder in 2009 and Judge Marc Hammer oversees it.

The concept is designated to monitor individuals dealing with drug or alcohol dependency.

Over time, Brown County reports a 93% decrease in law enforcement contacts with people in the program.

If you would've met Ken Davis two years ago he wouldn't have told you he'd be giving this speech today.

"I was addicted to meth," Davis said. "I ran my body ragged. I was going 19, 20 days no sleep and I started committing crimes."

But Brown County's drug court had faith in him.

The team put Davis through their intense program for two years.

For 451 days, Ken committed to community service, maintaining a job and reporting to drug court.

He was at courthouse Friday graduating as the 43rd drug court alumni member.

"When I got into the predicaments where I got worried I didn't turn to my drugs," said Davis. "I had other options and other ways."

Brown County also celebrated 10 years of helping people like Ken.

"The change that we observe for our successful drug court applicants is really one of the really most rewarding things about being a drug of this program," Judge Marc Hammer said.

Now that Ken is finished with the program, he said providing for his family is his number one priority.