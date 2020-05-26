Brown County library expands contactless pickup locations

Although all of the Brown County Library buildings are still closed, officials say they're increasing the amount of contactless pickup locations.

The new pickup locations are effective as of Tuesday, May 26.

County officials say the East, Southwest, Pulaski and Wrightstown branches will be added as sites for contactless pickup of library materials.

Other locations which offered the service before Tuesday included the Central Library, as well as the Ashwaubenon, Weyers-Hilliard and Kreiss Family branches.

The Denmark branch isn't being served as a pickup site due to the high school being closed.

However, materials from that location can be transferred to another library for pickup.

The expansion of the contactess pickup places is a part of the multi=phased reopening plan for the library.

CLICK HERE to find out how to pick up materials at participating locations.