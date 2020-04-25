Brown County in need of more testing kits to open community testing site

"The infrastructure we have ready to go," Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said. "We have a contract with the health care systems to do the testing for us, but we couldn’t get the tests."

Streckenbach said county officials are still waiting for more coronavirus testing kits.

"The question is when do we receive them?" Streckenbach said. "What are the restrictions and how can we do a bigger test of the community?"

He said until they receive those kits, the community testing site will stay vacant.

But according to Streckenbach the kits aren't the only setback.

"The restrictions were very prescribed in terms of who could receive it," said Streckenbach. "It had to be someone with symptoms. It had to be in that certain tier."

He believes restrictions need to be lifted and more tests need to be sent to Brown County, in order for the county to beat COVID-19.

"Brown County as you saw with the community testing site, we can build those within probably 8 hours,' said Streckebach. "We can have multiple locations."

Streckenbach said now it's up to the state and federal government to take action.

"It's not a lack of effort," said Streckenbach. "It's not a lack of calls. It's not a lack of the infrastructure. We built the testing site, and essentially we are ready to go."

