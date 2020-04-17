Brown County identifies "cluster" of COVID-19 cases

The Brown County Public Health Department says it's bringing in additional resources after identifying a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

The county has been receiving 20, 35, and most recently 41 positive test results each day this week. Its total COVID-19 patients rose sharply from 55 on April 10 to 180 in one week, on April 17. Only 4 other Wisconsin counties have more cases.

The health department says contact tracing investigators found a link among many confirmed cases and specific locations.

Health officials have refused to identify those locations or discuss the nature of their operations. They'll only say the "operations are not accessible to the public," which rules out in-person voting on April 7 as the cause of this week's increase.

A statement from the health department reads in part, "We are working closely with our local, state and federal partners as well as our health care systems to address this situation and ensure the safety of our community."

The health department's Ted Shove said the protocol is only to identify a patient's age, gender and ZIP Code of residence, not the type of work they do or their employer.

Shove said identifying employers can lead to discrimination against their business and employees. He said that can also discourage patients from working with health investigators tracing the places they've been and the people they've had close contact with.

Health officials have also said while infections may happen in one place, the people who are infected may work, shop and eat at places in our communities, so it's important for everyone to take precautions regardless of where a hot spot might be. Many carriers of the coronavirus may not show symptoms.

Shove reminded people of the importance of sanitizing high-touch surfaces, such as door knobs and countertops, in addition to physical distancing and frequent hand washing.