Brown County dispatchers answered 536 calls during snowy commute

Brown County emergency dispatchers received more than 500 calls Wednesday morning as drivers crashed and slid off roads during a snowy commute.

A car in the ditch on I-41 near the Northland Ave exit. Nov. 6, 2019. (WBAY Photo)

"It's going to be a two-vehicle accident, head-on. Unknown injuries at this time. Unknown entrapment."

"172 eastbound at Webster for a vehicle accident. It is a truck that is flipped over."

"You have a red, full-sized pickup that spun out and struck the median at mile marker 170."

We're told dispatchers answered 536 calls between 7 and 10 a.m.

Brown County dispatch director Cullen Peltier says averaging three calls a minute is something the department doesn't usually experience.

"That is not normal at all. It's not even normal for this kind of weather," he said.

Peltier said even though the crashes were minor, they still required a lot of work.

He said the department tried to adjust staffing but there just wasn't time.

"It kind of came on quickly. There was no snow and then all of sudden at rush hour we have snow. It just compounded the number of accidents out there, so it was definitely challenging for our staff out this morning," said Peltier.

This is just the beginning of winter weather, so first responders remind drivers to slow down and keep ample space between you and the cars around you.

A school bus driver we met wanted to send the same message.

"This is getting you into it right now," school bus driver Duane Nordstrom said.

Nordstrom said it was a sloppy commute for bus drivers, too. His bus was 10 to 15 minutes late getting to the schools, and he said other school buses were in the same situation.

"It got kind of greasy and you had to watch yourself when you hit the stop signs and stuff before you got there. You really had to pay attention to what was going on."