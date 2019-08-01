Brown County deputies investigate blacktop driveway scam

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to identify the scammers who got away with a large amount of cash from an elderly couple.

The scammers offered to seal the couple's blacktop driveway and convinced them to withdraw the money from the bank.

The sheriff's office released surveillance photos of the black pickup truck the scammers were driving. The pickup truck appears to have a bed cover.

Anyone who can help investigators is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Zak Holschbach at (920) 448-6187 or email Zachary.Holschbach@Browncountywi.gov.

You can also leave a tip anonymously through Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, 432stop.com or using the P3 mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.