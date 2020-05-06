Brown County departments start to look at budget impacts of coronavirus

Local Governments are starting to assess the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on their budgets, including Brown County.

"The biggest challenge the County Has of course is the unknown and the uncertainty," said County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

Some department heads gave an update during the county Education and Recreation Committee meeting Wednesday.

Parks Director Matt Kriese said the parks department is looking at a $90,000 revenue loss due to people not renting out park facilities or being closed.

Now, staff is looking at where some changes can be made to the budget.

“Part of that will be reducing seasonal staff throughout the year. We'll be looking at our operational expenses, we know there are other needs in the county much greater than what we're looking at,” said Kriese.

The Brown County Library system is also losing about $7,000 a month due to changes because of the pandemic.

“The loss of revenue will be from the loss of accrued fees because we have extended the due dates; parking lot revenue and meeting room revenue,” said Linda Chosa, finance manager for the library.

The County Executive said construction projects are still underway including the Brown County Expo Center which is still on track to be completed by January.

As far as the overall budget, Streckenbach says the county is in good shape this year despite the pandemic, but it's 2021 that's more concerning.

“Our budget ranges between $250-300 million; $90 million of that is local property taxes, the remaining balance is coming from the state and federal government. We're not sure, as you're seeing, what to expect from the state and federal government in terms of revenue for next year,” said Streckenbach.

On Thursday the Administration Committee will discuss how the county plans to handle the second installment of property taxes.

Local governments have the ability to push the due dates for property taxes until October under the state’s Pandemic Relief Bill signed by Governor Evers last month.

