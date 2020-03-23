Brown County confirms third case of coronavirus

Health officials have announced a third confirmed case of coronavirus in Brown County.

Brown County Health and Human Services says the patient was exposed to coronavirus while traveling. The patient is in isolation.

"Public Health officials have been in contact with the patient and have reached out to any individual who was directly exposed," reads a statement from the Public Health Division.

Anyone who was exposed to the patient will be asked to isolate or quarantined. The health department will contact people believed to have been exposed.

"Due to Federal HIPAA laws we cannot disclose any detailed information regarding an individual who tests positive for COVID-19. Public Health will release general information to the public as it becomes available," reads a statement from the health department.

Five people in Wisconsin have died due to complications from coronavirus.

The state has just shy of 400 confirmed cases. CLICK HERE to track the outbreak in Wisconsin.