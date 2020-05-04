Brown County confirms sixth death related to COVID-19

Brown County Public Health says a sixth patient in the county has died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

A 43-year-old man died over the weekend. The health department says he lived in the 54302 ZIP code. No other identifying information was released.

Public Health says the countywide total of positive cases has reached 1,441. That's an increase of 278 cases from Friday.

Oneida Nation reported 12 confirmed cases.

There are 41 patients hospitalized in Brown County.

The health department says 172 patients are "out of isolation"--meaning they no longer have symptoms and are no longer under quarantine.

An increase in positive tests was expected. Over the past week, the county tested more than 1,000 people linked to outbreaks at facilities, including JBS, American Foods Group, Saputo and Hansen's Foods.

On Monday, the county opened the Resch Center for community-wide testing for people with symptoms of COVID-19. The site is for people who live and work in Brown County.

The drive-up site was opened in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard and local health care partners.

The drive-up testing is by reservation only. CLICK HERE to sign up for a spot in line. You must have symptoms of COVID-19 to get a test. That information is at the sign up link.

A call-in option to sign up for testing will be provided at a later date for anyone who doesn't have internet access.

Testing hours at the Resch Center will be from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

"One of the things we've asked for since the beginning is to be able to test anybody who was symptomatic. And initially, we could only test those who were symptomatic but had other issues, who were in the hospital or had other risk factors. Now we can basically test anybody who has a symptom. Which is something we've been doing for over two weeks now. All the health systems have been doing that. We've been doing drive-up testing since we started this. Now that we have more and more test kits and the ability to do it, the county wanted to make sure it could continue to open up that opportunity to everybody," says Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO of Prevea Health.

In addition, appointments will be limited to 45 people per hour of operation, and interpreters will be on site to help anyone who primarily speaks Spanish, Hmong and Somali.

"So it's an online check in. You basically pick a time zone that you want to show up in. One hour blocks. And you have to have symptoms. They have the listing of the symptoms on the website. And just like our drive-up testing sites here, you're going to actually drive into the Resch and drive out of the Resch. Somebody will be in what I can easily describe as a medical-grade HAZMAT suit. We may look a little different as you approach us. That's for your protection and ours. You'll see people in a mask a little more intense than your normal mask. You will not leave your car. You will be nasally swabbed as you drive by. You fill out some paper work, you answer some questions. About 48 hours later, depending on the time you get the test and how long it takes to get to Madison, so between 48 hours and a little longer than that, you'll get your test results. You'll get a call if it's negative or it's positive. If it's positive, the most important thing that will happen is we'll talk to you about quarantining yourself, staying away from work, knowing if anybody around you is symptomatic. So we'll ask you those questions on the phone. Then making sure that public health is also following up with public tracing. So all three health systems are participating in this with the National Guard to make sure we can get people in and out of there safely and effectively and get them tested," says Dr. Rai.

CLICK HERE for more from Dr. Rai on Action 2 News This Morning.

County Executive Troy Streckenbach says the county hopes to set up a community testing location on Green Bay's east side.

The health department says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to work in Brown County on efforts to contain the spread.