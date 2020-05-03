Brown County community testing site to open Monday

Brown County health officials announced Sunday afternoon they will be opening the first community-wide testing site in Brown County at the Resch Center on Monday.

Officials say the site was opened in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, as well as the local healthcare partners.

Previously, the Resch Center drive-through testing site was only for employees at JBS, American Foods Group, Saputo and Hansen Foods, and wasn't open to the public, however it will be available for anyone who works or lives in Brown County starting Monday morning.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, and if you live or work in Brown County, you must make an appointment by CLICKING HERE.

A call-in option to sign up for testing will be provided at a later date for anyone who doesn't have internet access.

Testing hours at the Resch Center will be from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say there won't be any testing done on Sundays.

In addition, appointments will be limited to 45 people per hour of operation, and interpreters will be on site to help anyone who primarily speaks Spanish, Hmong and Somali.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach issued the following statement shortly after the opening of the community testing site opening was announced:

“I am happy to finally announce that we have established a community testing site at the Resch Center for symptomatic individuals who live or work in Brown County,” says Streckenbach. “This has been something I have been asking for and now is finally coming to fruition. I would like to thank all the front-line workers who are coming together to make this happen, including the Wisconsin National Guard and Department of Health Services. I also want to thank our local health care partners and members of Unified Command through our Public Health Office for mobilizing this plan. Increased testing is pivotal in helping Brown County ‘bounce back’. I encourage anyone in our community, if they are feeling symptomatic per the guidance from our Public Health Office, to sign up to get a free test. It is important, not just for your own health and well-being, but for your loved ones and the entire community.”

