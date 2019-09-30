Brown County budget includes property tax cut, jail expansion, medical examiner facility

Brown County's mill rate would hit a 30-year low under the executive's 2020 budget plan.

Executive Troy Streckenbach is proposing a 27-cent mill rate cut. A mill is equal to one dollar per one thousand dollars of property value.

Streckenbach's budget would reduce the mill rate from $4.45 to $4.18. Taxes on a home valued at $200,000 would drop $55.

The executive says the budget would reduce the county's debt by nearly $12 million.

“It contains the largest community investment ever made in a single year, and slashes debt by an unprecedented $11.9 million. In addition, it reduces our tax rate to levels not seen since the 1980s. These historic fiscal performances are due to the Debt Reduction, Infrastructure and Property Tax Relief Plan passed by the Brown County Board in 2017," reads a statement from Streckenbach.

The budget also includes construction of a 16,000-square foot regional medical examiner facility that would allow the medical examiner to perform autopsies in Brown County. Currently, autopsies are performed in Madison.

The executive is proposing a 28,000-square foot expansion at the Brown County Jail. The jail would be able to add 128 beds. The executive says this move would reduce the cost of overcrowding and sending inmates to other counties.

