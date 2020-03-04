Brown County awarded $1 million to widen Lineville Road

Brown County has been awarded a $1 million grant to widen and improve Lineville Road in the Howard-Suamico area.

Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement Wednesday during a news conference at the Howard-Suamico School District Administration Building.

The Lineville Road project is slated for 2024-2025.

“This project will make a real difference in a lot of people's lives every single day,” said WisDOT Secretary-designee Thompson. “Kids will be able to walk and bike safely to school, it will reduce rush hour congestion, and it will provide businesses along this corridor a welcome economic boost.”

In total, 152 road projects in Wisconsin will receive $75 million in grants.

"It isn't a Republican or Democrat issue. It's a people of Wisconsin issue," says Evers.

Communities were able to apply for the transportation grants.

