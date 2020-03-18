Brown County announces first confirmed case of coronavirus

Brown County has announced its first confirmed case of coronavirus. The patient traveled domestically--within the United States--and developed symptoms.

The patient is in self-quarantine, according to Brown County Health and Human Services.

“We have been jointly preparing and anticipating a confirmed case in Brown County. We will work closely with Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to ensure we are taking the appropriate next steps to ensure our community is safe and well,” said Ann Steinberger, acting Brown County Public Health Officer.

CLICK HERE for Brown County's coronavirus website.

Brown County Health and Human Services, the De Pere Health Department and Oneida Community Health Center are working together to help identify and contact anyone who has had contact with the patient. These people will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days from exposure. They will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People who develop symptoms will be tested for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

“We are all prepared to deal with an increased number of cases. We will continue to work with DHS, the CDC, and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy,” said Debbie Armbruster De Pere Health Officer.

Oneida's interim public health officer Michelle Myers says it is crucial for the public to practice social distancing. “Every person in our community plays a role in stopping the spread of COVID-19," says Myers. "We are all responsible as residents of our respective communities to monitor our own health and act accordingly.”

"Social isolation is how we win this war," Prevea Health President/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai told Action 2 News This Morning during his Wednesday visit.

Rai says hospitals are building drive-up testing sites in Northeast Wisconsin.

"We're hoping to get our construction done -- and there's not a whole lot of construction for this drive up sites --they'll be located near our local sites," says Dr. Rai.

"I know our other health care partners are working on that, too. I think Aurora Baycare's is actually on their site. Bellin's, they're looking across the street and they're looking at other sites as well. Prevea, we're looking at three sites in the area.

"And literally building through construction trailers these makeshift drive up, get a test and leave, but only when you have an order right now. What we're trying to do is keep people at risk away from people who aren't at risk. At some point we'll have the ability to do mass testing. That's not today. So when you see these sites, you still can't drive up to them. But we're working on construction as of today."

CLICK HERE for our three-part conversation with Dr. Rai.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has banned gatherings of 10 people or more. Restaurants and bars can only serve take out or delivery. Schools are closed indefinitely.

VISIT wbay.com/coronavirus for complete local, national and international coverage of the outbreak.

Everyone has a role to play to reduce and slow transmission of #COVID19. Social distancing is one way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This means avoiding crowded places and maintaining distance from others. More prevention tips: https://t.co/4jD99LSe95 pic.twitter.com/tCZvPykxms — CDC Emergency (@CDCemergency) March 16, 2020

THE SPREAD AND PREVENTION

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating and after going to the bathroom, blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If you do not have soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone in the United States avoid large events and mass gatherings for at least eight weeks.

Practice social distancing by putting space between yourself and others. Continue to practice healthy habits, like washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and staying home if you’re sick, to help slow the spread of #COVID19.



Learn more: https://t.co/RhqzGyUzcH pic.twitter.com/CDFHhxzsj8 — CDC (@CDCgov) March 17, 2020

Older adults appear to be twice as likely to have serious #COVID19 illness. Take everyday precautions to reduce your risk of exposure:

•Avoid close contact with people who are sick

•Wash your hands often

•Avoid touching your face, nose & eyeshttps://t.co/K8q30LYLiE pic.twitter.com/csEUNDYaNf — CDC (@CDCgov) March 17, 2020

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.