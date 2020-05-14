Brown County announces death of 21st COVID-19 patient

A 68-year-old Brown County man has become the 21st COVID-19 patient to die in the county.

Brown County Public Health announced Thursday that the patient who passed away was a 68-year-old man who lived in the 54162 ZIP Code.

Public Health Strategist Claire Paprocki announced the countywide total of confirmed cases had reached 1,988. That's 17 new cases from Wednesday.

Oneida Nation's 22 confirmed cases were unchanged.

Brown County's number of hospitalizations stayed even at 45.

Paprocki says 363 COVID-19 patients are "out of isolation." That means they no longer have symptoms and they are no longer under quarantine.

Brown County currently has the highest positive COVID-19 rate in all of Wisconsin.

Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree has issued an order continuing Safer at Home guidelines for businesses in Brown County until May 20. Destree made the move after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the statewide order, saying the Wisconsin Department of Health Services overstepped their authority in extending Safer at Home until May 26.

"I did this after determining allowing lifting Safer at Home with nothing else in its place would threaten the health of people of Brown County," Destree said Thursday.

Testing has expanded to all people who live and work in Brown County. No symptoms are needed to get a test.

County Executive Troy Streckenbach encourages all people to get tested at one of the community sites.

The tests are free.

Sites are located at the Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Dr,, and Casa Alba Melanie, 314 S. Madison St.

CLICK HERE to register online for testing. You can also register by calling 211.

Hours for both locations are 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The sites have translation services available for people who speak Spanish, Hmong or Somali.

The sites offer drive-through and walk-up appointments. The Wisconsin National Guard continues to administer the tests.

Testing is for all ages. The National Guard can administer tests to ages 5 and older. Health care professionals on site can administer tests to children younger than 5.

CLICK HEREto find out how other counties and communities are responding to the Safer at Home decision.